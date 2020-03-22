Muse Music Providing Creative Options

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Nestled just half a block south of the Oskaloosa Square, along South Market, a little bit of musical heaven opened up.

Ashley Schultz had worked for her Grandpa Pat Flaherty at his music store inside Penn Central Mall. When he retired, Ashley decided to open a store of her own, one that reflected her creative flare.

It was an “opportunity to keep the music in our family and keep it local,” Schultz said.

Schultz is passionate about music and hosting events, “just providing different and cool things for your community,” says Schultz, who wants to see people stay local and find diverse events near home.

Before the COVID-19 virus came to impact the social lives of so many, Muse hosted live music every week and hosted events like an introduction to Salsa Dancing.

Today’s customers are searching for an experience when shopping locally, and Muse has art, vinyl records, drums, keyboards, used instruments, amplifiers, and accessories of all kinds, along with people that help you learn.

“I think people also like that they can come in and try the instrument and see if they like it,” Schultz says of the experience in her store over ordering something online. “It’s more like let’s find what fits for you and what you’re looking for.”

Local artists are bringing in their work, their paintings, drawings and jewelry, a record room where you can search for that classic album, and give it a listen before you buy. “It’s really nice. People love doing that,” says Schultz.

Beyond getting lessons on your new instrument, Schultz can help you get that instrument serviced as well.

Salsa dancing was one of the more unusual and fun events held at ‘The Muse’ before social distancing kicked in.

Five bucks for the instruction fee and people from miles around came to learn the dance. “This was so much fun,” Schultz said of Salsa Dancing. “We need to do this again.”

You can find out more by visiting their website at http://www.musemusicstore.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/musemusicstore.