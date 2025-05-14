Minton Tabbed as New Men’s Soccer Coach

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Aleesha Rabedeaux is proud to announce the hiring of Joe Minton as the new Head Men’s Soccer Coach.

Minton is being promoted after serving as the program’s assistant coach for the past three seasons. A 2020 graduate of WPU, he was a graduate student for two campaigns prior to advancing into his assistant role.

During his five-year tenure as both a graduate assistant and full-time assistant, Minton helped the Statesmen post a 68-31-11 record, including a 36-16-6 mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

“Joe has demonstrated tremendous loyalty, leadership, and passion for our men’s soccer program over the past several years,” Rabedeaux said. “He knows what it means to be a Statesmen, and we are confident that his experience and vision will continue to elevate the program to new heights.”

Under his guidance, the navy and gold reached the NAIA National Championship all five seasons, headlined by being national runners-up in 2024. The squad also won the 2024 Heart Championship crown, the first league title of any sort in program history.

Minton led six All-Americans, 20 all-Heart performers, one Heart Freshman of the Year, and one Heart Newcomer of the Year.

“It is an incredible honor to be trusted with leading the William Penn men’s soccer program,” Minton said. “To be able to grow from a student-athlete, to an assistant, and now be the head coach shows that the William Penn leadership appreciates my commitment and dedication. I look forward to building on what we have already accomplished.”

“I want to give a massive thank you to Aleesha Rabedeaux and the rest of the WPU administration for trusting me with this position,” Minton added. “I also want to thank (former head coach) Simon Brown for giving me the opportunity in the first place. My biggest shout-out, however, is to my family back in England, and my wife Kathy, for believing in me during this journey.”

Minton, who graduated from WPU with a degree in Sports Management, later earned his Master’s of Sports Management from the University in 2022. He currently has his USSF Coaching D license, as well as FA Coaching Level 1 and 2 certifications.