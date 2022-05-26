Memorial Day Service Monday To Honor Service Members Lost

by Ken Allsup

May 25th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The annual Memorial Day Service is again planned to take place on Monday at the stage area near the big pond at Forest Cemetery.

The parade of veterans will start from the American Legion building at 9:30 am, making its way to the cemetery with the ceremony to begin after their arrival.

In the event of rain, the service is typically moved to the American Legion post.

After the ceremony, a meal is planned at the American Legion sponsored by the Veterans Affairs of Mahaska County.

Memorial Day, which was originally known as Decoration Day, was created to honor and mourn the US Service members who have died while serving their country.

Memorial Day and Veterans Day are two distinctively different days. Veterans Day is November 11th, and that day honors those who have served in the United State Armed Forces.