Mahaska Health Providers Talk The Importance Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Oskaloosa News sat down with Mahaska Health medical providers to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and the current transmission rate of the virus within Mahaska County.

We also touched on the booster shots that are now available, as well as getting the vaccine for those under the age of 18.

Mahaska County currently remains one of the lowest when it comes to individuals vaccinated, and also carries one of the highest transmission rates within the state of Iowa.