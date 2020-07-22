Mahaska County Supervisors Approve New Deputy
Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Supervisors met in regular session on July 20th, 2020 at 9 am inside the Mahaska County Courthouse.
The Supervisors approved the hiring of Joe Goemaat effective July 26th, as Mahaska County’s newest deputy.
Goemaat will be filling the position left vacant by retiring deputy Doug McMillan in September of this year.
The Board then approved the disallowance of one application Disabled Veteran Homestead Tax Credit.
The Board also approved the sick leave donation form #2020-01.
Also approved by the Supervisors:
- Treasurer’s semi-annual and annual reports
- Recorders 4th quarter and annual report
- Veterans Affairs 4th quarter report
- Beer permit for Dollar General store number 21310
