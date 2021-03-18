Mahaska County Law Center Scheduled To Reopen

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Monday, March 22nd, 2021 the Mahaska County Law Enforcement Center, located at 214 High Avenue East, Oskaloosa, IA will once again be open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside the Law Center

The Mahaska County Jail will resume inmate visitations on, or around, April 1st, 2021.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct business via the U.S. Mail for those citizens who don’t feel comfortable coming into the Law Enforcement Center at this time.

The Mahaska County Law Enforcement Center was closed to the public one year ago today, (March 18th, 2021) because of the COVID pandemic.