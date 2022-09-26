Long Plays, Other Miscues Thwart Indians’ Chance at Win in District Opener

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Oskaloosa football team played some of its best ball of the season for most of the evening in Friday’s Class 4A District 4 opener with Clear Creek-Amana, but unfortunately could not overcome a few big errors in a 28-14 loss.

The Indians (1-4, 0-1 District 4) held a 213-166 edge in total yards over the Clippers (3-2, 1-0 District 4), but shot themselves in the proverbial foot too many times.

It was all CC-A early as the visitors rolled out to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Clear Creek-Amana opened the contest with a productive drive, but was nearly stopped on Oskaloosa’s side of the field. Unfortunately, the Clipper ball carrier broke free on fourth-and-three for the first points of the game.

CC-A then got the ball back, in OHS territory, off an interception. The Clippers capitalized on the turnover with a field goal to lead 10-0 after 12 minutes of play.

The Indians were forced into a punt on their next drive. Unfortunately, CC-A busted through the line and blocked the kick, recovering the ball in the Oskaloosa redzone. The Indian defense was as stiff as a large Oak tree, though, and limited the Clippers to another field goal.

That stop served as a momentum-shifter for the hosts. The offense stepped onto the field for the ensuing possession and played with renewed vigor, driving 69 yards on 10 plays and eventually scoring OHS’ first points on a 20-yard pass play from Dylan Willett to Waylon Bolibaugh.

Neither team could muster any offensive success at the close of the first half and Oskaloosa entered the locker room trailing by just six at 13-7.

The Indians were set to start the third period with the ball, but almost did not get possession. The Clippers attempted a surprise onside kick and actually recovered the ball, but were flagged for touching the pigskin before it had traveled the necessary 10 yards.

Oskaloosa took over at CC-A’s 49-yard line and 10 plays later, including a fourth-down conversion, the hosts took the lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Tatum Westercamp. He was a workhorse for the Indians, carrying the ball 29 times for 98 of the squad’s 115 total rushing yards.

OHS continued to build up steam with a quick defensive three-and-out. A short Clear Creek-Amana punt put the Indians in position to add to their advantage, but the drive stalled in the Clippers’ redzone and a field-goal try sailed to the right.

Little was hurt, however, as Bolibaugh got the ball back for Oskaloosa with an interception near midfield on the first snap of the fourth quarter. The game then got a little wild as the Indians had another punt blocked, but reclaimed possession two plays later on a fumble that was recovered by Jonathan Linder.

The Indians managed to milk a few minutes off the clock and were hoping the defense could come up with one final stop. It was not to be, however, as Clear Creek-Amana reclaimed the edge at 21-14 on a 78-yard passing score (two-point play was converted) with 4:31 still on the clock.

Oskaloosa failed to answer on its next drive as the ball was turned over on a pick, but the defensive crew rose to the occasion with one final stop, handing possession back to the Indians with 1:48 in regulation, but 97 yards needed to tie the game.

OHS clicked off 10 yards on its first play with Willett finding Parker Lewis, but the rally ended abruptly on the following snap as Willett’s toss went off the hands of Bolibaugh, was intercepted by the Clippers, and then returned to the endzone to ice the game for the visitors at 28-14.

Willett finished 11-for-24 for 98 yards, hooking up with Bolibaugh four times for 47 yards, Wyatt Grubb three times for 25 yards, and Lewis on three occasions for 26 yards.

Grubb also led the defense with 12 tackles, including two for loss. Westercamp was next with nine stops, while the trio of Donavan King, Lukas Toubekis, and Junior Ramirez combined for a sack.

“I do not know that there are any moral victories, but this was a game that we can walk off the field with our heads held high,” Head Coach Brett Doud said. “This type of effort is all I can ask for. We battled all game, our defense was rock solid with the exception of a couple plays, and our offense is moving in the right direction. We took steps towards creating the identity that we want here in Oskaloosa. We will move forward looking to build off of this effort tonight.”

Next Up: Oskaloosa travels to Newton next Friday for a District 4 matchup at 7:30 p.m.