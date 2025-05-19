Lange Hits Hole-In-One, Makes Cut to Lead WPU at NAIA Nationals

Ypsilanti, Mich.–Olivia Lange (Sr., Porta Westfalica, Germany, Business Management) closed out her career with a memorable moment as the Statesmen women’s golf team competed at the NAIA National Championship Tuesday through Friday.

WPU posted a two-round score of 667 (336-331) at the par-72 Eagle Crest Golf Course. Unfortunately, the navy and gold did not make the 15-team cut. British Columbia won the national title with a four-round score of 1,169 (297-288-296-288).

Jessica Ng of B.C. made it a sweep for her team as she claimed the individual national crown in the 156-player field at five-under 283 (69-69-72-73).

Although the team did not advance into the final 36 holes of competition, Lange did make the cut.

The senior opened with a 78 and then followed that up with a 75, including a Hole-In-One on the 150-yard Hole No. 4. After advancing past the cut, Lange carded scores of 79 and 82 the final two days.

For the Championship, Lange managed two birdies and two eagles (one being the Hole-In-One).

Gabriana Franco (Jr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) was next for the navy and gold with a 36-hole score of 161 (79-82). She managed three birdies at the Championship.

Emma Lawson (Sr., Rossville, Ind., Exercise Science) followed at 165 (83-82) with four birdies.

Bliss Martin (Jr., Hamilton, Ill., Biology), at 189 (97-92), and Riley Burns (Sr., Edwardsville, Ill., Elementary Education), at 191 (96-95), also competed for William Penn.

“We started strong on the first day and had some serious momentum, but ran into issues on several fronts,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “I truly thought we had an opportunity this week to finish in the top 15, but we struggled from 100 yards and in, and did not really capitalize on some other scoring chances. The ladies battled hard and I am proud of their effort.”

“What an amazing journey for this senior class,” Fisher added. “They have put in so much time and practice, and really deserved to end their careers at the national tourney. For the younger kids, I hope this shows them where hard work, perseverance, and effort can take you. I know it is a little bittersweet for the girls. They truly did not want their careers to end, and it was certainly emotional. This chapter is closing for them, but they are amazing women with very bright futures. I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for the program.”