Jenkins Resigns From Oskaloosa School District

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa School District accepted the resignation of Middle School Counselor and Head Football Coach Jake Jenkins on Wednesday night.

The board voted 5-2 to accept his resignation.

Before Wednesday night’s vote, board member Charlie Comfort stated, “I just want you to know I’ll be voting no on this.”

Comfort went on to say, “Behavior in question will 100% not be tolerated.”

Comfort and Amanda McGraw were the two dissenting votes.