Ibrahim Steps Down from Head Golf Coach Position

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Aleesha Rabedeaux has announced that Elise Ibrahim has resigned as Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach.

Ibrahim, who was in her third year at the helm of both programs, guided eight all-Heart of America Athletic Conference players, one Heart Newcomer of the Year, 10 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, and eight Heart Scholar-Athletes. A one-time Heart Coach of the Year (2023), she guided the Statesmen women to the Heart title in 2023 and an appearance at the NAIA National Championship.

One of the most prolific linksters in WPU history, she was a four-time all-Heart player, including being Heart Player of the Year three times. Ibrahim was an NAIA Third-Team All-American, she is the school record-holder for single-season stroke average and is second in career stroke average.

“There are too many people to thank,” Ibrahim said. ““I really don’t know what my life would be without the amazing experiences I have had here,” Ibrahim added. “I had the most incredible time as a player and so my goal in this role was to give each athlete that joined our family that same opportunity. Coach Rule would always talk about legacy, and I never truly understood what he meant by that at the time. I understand it now. I hope that at the very least I am remembered as a passionate coach who truly cared about my players’ success on and off the course. Winning was always the by-product of doing things the right way.”

“Thank you to my past and current players,” Ibrahim added. “I know you all have bright futures ahead of you. You have had more of an impact on me than you could ever know and I am so grateful for you all. And don’t forget…Win at everything. Go Statesmen!”

“Coach Ibrahim has been an incredible asset to William Penn University and our golf programs,” Rabedeaux said. “Her passion for the game, dedication to her players, and commitment to excellence have left a lasting impact on both the men’s and women’s teams. We are grateful for everything she has done for our student-athletes and the legacy she leaves behind as both a coach and a former standout player. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”