Hotel-Motel Tax Approved By Voters

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Voters in Oskaloosa went to the polls on Tuesday and overwhelmingly approved a two percent increase to the city’s hotel-motel tax, voting 157 in favor, while 25 voted not to increase the tax.

The old rate was 5%, with those funds being used to help Mahaska County Recreation Foundation.

In a previous interview, Oskaloosa City Manager Michael Schrock said the increase would help provide funding to help provide quality of life improvements, tourism, and recruitment visits.

“Increasing the rate by 2% would generate additional funds that could be allocated for the promotion and encouragement of tourist and convention business in Oskaloosa and surrounding areas. It could also be utilized to address community projects such as an alley improvement program, downtown streetscape enhancements, entertainment space recruitment and development, parking lot improvements for downtown, or live music and entertainment.”

The additional 2% will provide approximately $40,000 towards that goal.

The tax will now take effect on July 1st, 2021.