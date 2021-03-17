Healthcare The Focus At Recent Eggs And Issues

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A year after the COVID-19 virus found its way to Iowa, healthcare workers utilize new tools and techniques to help bring an end to the pandemic.

Oskaloosa News hosted a delegation from Mahaska Health, which included Dr. Tim Breon, Public Health’s Patty Malloy, and Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson, to talk about the vaccine and other mitigation efforts currently underway.

Malloy explained that Mahaska County Public Health is currently receiving 400 doses each week of the vaccine at this time. “We’ve been seeing allocations increase.”

“There have been 5147 doses administered to Mahaska County residents,” says Malloy of the vaccination effort to date.

On the side effects of the vaccine, Dr. Breton said, “they’re kind of expected, you know. So I think anytime your immune system gets kicked in gear, those side effects are expected. That’s your immune system doing its thing.”

“So yeah, there are many people that get both shots and have no side effects at all. There are many people that get it, and they have a sore arm. And there are people that get it, and they may have a fever; and there are people that get it, and they may have some body aches. But those are just expected things that your immune system does when it’s reacting. And it’s doing what it’s supposed to do,” explained Breon.

The question was posed about being able to reach out for help in scheduling your vaccine, and Mahaska County Emergency Management and Mahaska County CERT have teamed up with Mahaska Health to provide a way to get help in scheduling your vaccine.

