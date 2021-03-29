Groenendyk Charged With Violating A No-Contact Order

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The current Mahaska County Supervisors Chairman, Mark Allen Groenendyk, was charged with violation of a no-contact order on Sunday evening.

The charge is a simple misdemeanor.

The no-contact order stems from a February 6th charge of Domestic Violence made against Groenendyk.

According to the arresting officer, Deputy Goemaat, he verified the wording of the no-contact order. “In the order it reads “Defendant is prohibited from being on any personal, business, or agriculture property at the residence or personal, business or agriculture property adjoining the residence property.”

Goemaat says that as he was finishing verifying the no-contact order and property lines, “I was approached by the defendant, Mark Groenendyk. I asked him if he had been driving a UTV in the field directly to the east of the residence property and Mark told me that he had.”

Under Iowa Code 664A.6 – If a peace officer has probable cause to believe that a person has violated a no-contact order issued under this chapter, the peace officer shall take the person into custody and shall take the person without unnecessary delay before the nearest or most accessible magistrate in the judicial district in which the person was taken into custody.

Groenendyk was transported to the Marion County jail.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.