Food Truck Park See’s Big First Day

May 27th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There was a buzz about Oskaloosa as people were interested in this new dining option.

Loken Vande Vegte and his wife Erin are behind the new food park located on the southwest corner of the MCG parking lot.

Vande Vegte came to Oskaloosa from northwest Iowa and has called Oskaloosa home for the past seven years.

The idea was sparked after the couple enjoyed a round of golf at Mini Putt in University Park one evening. The couple’s conversation started the path to creating the food park concept that opened up on May 27th.

“I don’t really know anything about food trucks, so that’s why I don’t own a food truck,” says Vande Vegte.

Cooperation and support from many helped to bring the idea to life. MCG, Musco, the city of Oskaloosa, and the Oskaloosa Police Department were all helpful in acquiring the space and then permitting.

On the initial response to the food truck park, Vande Vegte said he was delighted with the response from the community. “I like seeing people trickle in all night long.”

Two of the three trucks on the site either ran out of food, or had a very limited supply left by 6:30 pm.

When asked how to address the question of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay property taxes.

“And so I battled with that at first,” explained Vande Vegte. But after speaking with restaurant owners, mentors, and vendors, the consensus was that “we don’t want to push away something cool and fun that’s great for the community.”

Vande Vegte pointed towards the success of some food trucks that became brick-and-mortar restaurants, like WanderLunch. “So that’s kind of the goal was to maybe entice them a little bit to show them what we can offer in Oskaloosa.”

“I hope to not step on their [brick-and-mortar restaurants] toes too much with it,” Vande Vegte said of the debate.

“We hope to do this kind of on a recurring basis,” added Vande Vegte. “I’d love to do it a couple times a week. That’s kind of the goal.”

“We love seeing the community support and definitely trying to get a lot of variety coming,” Vande Vegte said in closing.

You can keep up with the new food park on their Facebook page HERE.