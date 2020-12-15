Food Baskets Help Families During The Holiday Season

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Budgets can be very tight at any time, but when you add in the stress of Christmas and trying to make ends meet during COVID-19, having a bit of help can be just what many families need.

The Oskaloosa Rotary has helped to organize the program since the Human Resource Council disbanded in 2010.

Over 5 tons of food, with a bill reaching into the tens of thousands, the Rotary reaches out to the business community each year to help cover the cost of the program.

There are three different size food baskets put together by the organization. The size of the basket is in relation to the size of the family in need.

Eddie Pierson with the Oskaloosa Rotary said they were preparing 450 baskets this year, which is down from the approximately 550 last year.

In a typical year, the group has help from the middle school student government and the National Honor Society members. This year is different, and the local realtors helped the Rotarians fill the needed orders.

That shrinking number is misleading, as COVID-19 is playing a factor in who may have signed up for the basket.

For those unable to make the journey to pick up their basket, some deliveries take place.

“This is one of the service projects that we do locally every year, and we feel that it is important,” explained Pierson.

Rotary helps fund projects worldwide but continues to be a presence locally. “We want to make sure that those locally who need assistance, that we can help those people as well,” added Pierson.