Five Chosen for All-America Teams

Oskaloosa–Led by Breck Putzier (Sr., Minneapolis, Minn., Exercise Science), five members of the William Penn men’s lacrosse team were recognized for exceptional campaigns as the NAIA released its 2025 All-America teams Thursday.

Putzier was named to the 13-person First Team, while Max Standage (Sr., Gilbert, Ariz., Business Management) was one of 13 individuals placed on the Second Team. The trio of Kenny Bohney (Jr., Moorhead, Minn., Exercise Science), Nate Blasingame (Sr., Portland, Ore., Business Management), and Blake Cyboron (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Business Management) were all part of the 13-player Third Team as well.

Putzier is now a three-time All-American with all three placements on the top squad. Standage has now gathered two All-America laurels (both on the Second Team). Bohney is also a two-time recipient with both coming on the Third Team.

Blasingame and Cyboron each collected their first All-America accolades.

WPU now has 14 All-Americans in its history.

The quintet guided the navy and gold to a 12-4 record (9-0 Heart) which included Heart regular season and Championship titles as well as a trip to the NAIA National Championship Quarterfinals.

Putzier wrapped up his final Statesmen campaign by scoring a team-best and nation’s-best 116 points as an attacker, including 58 goals and 58 assists (seventh and first in the NAIA, respectively). He tallied 55 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers as well. The senior also won five of the seven faceoffs in which he participated.

Putzier scored at least one point in all but one game this spring, with a high of 15 and a low of just four. He reached double figures in points on four occasions.

Standage accumulated a team-high 136 ground balls (fourth in the NAIA) in 2025, while also managing 23 caused turnovers, three goals, and seven assists.

The defender notched double-digit ground balls in five contests with a high of 16.

Bohney’s year in the midfield featured 42 goals and 23 assists for 65 points. The junior also recorded 63 ground balls with six caused turnovers.

Bohney, who scored at least one point in all but one game this spring, had a high of 12 points.

Also a midfielder, Blasingame finished 2025 with 37 goals and 29 assists (66 total points). He also produced 63 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers, while winning 36 of 57 faceoffs.

The senior was able to record at least one point in every matchup this season with a high of 10.

Cyboron was remarkable in a defensive midfielder position that nets few statistics. The junior finished with two goals, one assist, 10 ground balls, and four caused turnovers, while helping the Statesmen limit opponents to just 8.44 goals per game. WPU held its foes to five goals or fewer on five occasions.

Devin Macomber of Indiana Tech was named the NAIA Player of the Year, while Jeff Desko of national champion Keiser (Fla.) earned the NAIA Coach of the Year laurel.