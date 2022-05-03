Eveland Access Summerfest To Return

Saturday, June 4, 2022

1:00 – 8:00 pm

Eveland Access Campground

2890 Galeston, Ave., Oskaloosa, IA

Mark your calendars for a day of summer fun by the river at the Eveland Access Summerfest on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 pm. The Mahaska County Conservation Board and Muse Music Store is bringing you a FUN summer festival for the whole family! There will be lots of live music from both local and visiting artists, and outdoor games for the whole family, food trucks, and a Dutch oven cooking demonstration (with samples). Bring your lawn chair and get ready to have a great afternoon!

Camping is available at $15 per night (sites are first-come, first-served – no reservations).

This event has been made possible by the sponsorships and donations from the following businesses: Muse Music Store, Doty’s Printing & Graphic Design, Smokey Row, Mahaska Drug, Sno Biz, Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ, Wanderlunch, MCG, Oskaloosa News, Thunder Country 96.7 KIIC, Covey Creations, Wyndell Campbell State Farm, Iowa Prairie Rose Dutch Oven Society, Re:Generations, Legacy Real Estate Group, Licorice Pudding Records and Fareway Stores Oskaloosa.

If you have questions about the event, contact MCCB at (641)673-9327 or the MUSE Music Store at (641)676-6873.

Music setlist:

1:00 pm Spencer Thury Music

2:15 pm Days Live Music

3:30 pm Miles Lamb

4:00 pm Lane Smith

4:30 pm Sisters B

5:00 pm Cody Wayne

7:00 pm Trevor Rau