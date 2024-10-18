Eldridge Picked for AVCA’s Thirty Under 30 List

Oskaloosa–William Penn Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Lauren Eldridge was recognized as a rising star in the industry as the America Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2024 Thirty Under 30 awards Wednesday.

Eldridge is in her third year at WPU with a current record of 52-42 (28-19 Heart). She has been a head coach since 2020, having also led Culver-Stockton for two seasons. She has guided 13 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference honorees, one AVCA All-American, and one AVCA all-Midwest Region performer. William Penn’s All-American from 2023 was its first since 2008.

Her squads have also been excellent in the classroom, receiving an abundance of academic honors.

“It is a little overwhelming to receive this recognition as I feel like I am still a newbie in the coaching world,” Eldridge said. “I am still very eager to learn more from coaches at all stages and levels. This is really more of recognition for the great athletes, teams, and coaching staffs I have been able to be a part of. They are a big reason for all of the growth and success I have had so far in my young coaching career.”

The AVCA created the Thirty Under 30 award in 2009 as a way to “honor up-and-coming talent at all levels of the sport”. The recipients are “hard-working and passionate about teaching, and they demonstrate dedication to the sport of volleyball”.

Of the 30 college-level coaches to be honored (there were also Club and Beach honorees), Eldridge is one of just three skippers from the NAIA.

Eldridge led the Statesmen to 21 victories in 2022, the most for WPU since 2012. Additionally that season, William Penn broke a school record for all-conference selections with six.

Eldridge also has coaching experience at William Penn as a graduate assistant coach, while working at the youth club level with Static Volleyball and Osky Swing as well.

“Being named to this list is a remarkable achievement that highlights Coach Eldridge’s talent, commitment, and impact in the volleyball coaching world,” William Penn Athletics Director Aleesha Rabedeaux said. “This is a well-deserved recognition celebrating her hard work and the positive influence she has had on her student-athletes and the volleyball community. We are excited to see what the future holds for Coach Eldridge as she continues to lead the Statesmen volleyball program.”