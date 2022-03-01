Education And Tax Reform Highlight Eggs And Issues

by Ken Allsup

February 27th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Education and teacher morale were hot topics at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues at Smokey Row.

The hotly contested conversation around Iowa involved the material being taught and those who teach that material.

Saturday’s Eggs and Issues wasn’t much different from many conversations around Iowa after Iowa Republican Jake Chapman’s comment about “sinister teachers.”

The comment caused alarm among many in the education community. Adding to the anxiety is the extra scrutiny from the parents towards the curriculum taught in Iowa schools.

The education conversation overshadowed the passage of a new tax system, voted and approved by the Iowa House and Senate this past week, that will have Iowans pay a flat 3.9% tax, with no tax on retirement income.

The video contains the conversation between the legislatures and their constituents during the hour-plus-long conversation.