Donor Helps Young People Better Share Their Music

Oskaloosa, Iowa – At the Muse Music Store in downtown Oskaloosa, you find people of all ages there, looking at and discussing instruments, but you also find them there to learn more about their favorite instruments.

Two sisters, who are guitar students there, had a recital over the holidays, and they each took their turn performing since they had one guitar to share.

It was a sad deal, as the sisters had wanted to do a duet, but it just wasn’t possible. It was said how someday it would be so cool for them to be able to play together!

“They are both amazing students,” said Ashley Flaherty, owner of Muse Music Store.

A couple of someones (who wish to remain anonymous) were watching the recital on the live stream and heard that these two sisters could use a second guitar. They took an interest in helping the young people get that guitar, so next year, they could perform together. These kind souls donated $275 to get these girls a second instrument!!

The girls’ instructor, Brittany Bedford, informed the sisters at their next lesson and let them pick out a guitar.

The sisters picked out an electric guitar and amp to go along with their existing acoustic.

Immediately, the girls set out to write a thank-you letter to the donor. “They’re just the sweetest family,” says Flaherty.

The nice thing about having music lessons at a music store is the availability of musical instruments to allow people to explore their musical passion. “We have so many students that don’t have instruments or don’t have a piano, and they practice at their lesson. We try to help out as much as we can, and that’s why our prices are low,” says Flaherty.

The next hope is to help find individuals that would like to help sponsor young musicians to get lessons that their families may not be able to afford at this time.

You can find out more about the Muse Music Store, and how you may be able to help a young musician by visiting them on their Facebook Page HERE.