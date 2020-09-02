Candidates In Place For Supervisor Races

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There will be two separate races for Mahaska County Supervisors in November.

The first race will have Democrat Kathryn Kaul-Goodman challenging Republican incumbent Mark Groenendyk. That race is for a 4-year term.

After Steve Parker resigned, his unexpired term is up for election as Democrat Lisa Ossian will face Republican Chuck Webb. This race is for the unexpired term of 2 years.

The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Posted by on Sep 1 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News