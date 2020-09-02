Candidates In Place For Supervisor Races
Oskaloosa, Iowa – There will be two separate races for Mahaska County Supervisors in November.
The first race will have Democrat Kathryn Kaul-Goodman challenging Republican incumbent Mark Groenendyk. That race is for a 4-year term.
After Steve Parker resigned, his unexpired term is up for election as Democrat Lisa Ossian will face Republican Chuck Webb. This race is for the unexpired term of 2 years.
The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd.
Posted by Ken Allsup on Sep 1 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.