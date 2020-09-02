Candidates In Place For Supervisor Races

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There will be two separate races for Mahaska County Supervisors in November.

The first race will have Democrat Kathryn Kaul-Goodman challenging Republican incumbent Mark Groenendyk. That race is for a 4-year term.

After Steve Parker resigned, his unexpired term is up for election as Democrat Lisa Ossian will face Republican Chuck Webb. This race is for the unexpired term of 2 years.

The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd.