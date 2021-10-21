Candidates For City Office Talk Policy And Vision
The candidates for the City of Oskaloosa shared their thoughts on a wide variety of subjects Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, during a candidate forum hosted by Oskaloosa News. The hour-and-a-half-long forum took place in the center court of Penn Central Mall.
You can catch up on our one-on-one interviews with the candidates HERE – http://oskynews.org/oskaloosa-council-candidates-share-their-thoughts/
