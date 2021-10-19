Oskaloosa Council Candidates Share Their Thoughts

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa News spent a significant portion of the past week speaking with the candidates seeking a seat on the Oskaloosa School Board and the Oskaloosa City Council.

The conversation with the city council candidates wasn’t as formal as the school board candidates and may vary from candidate to candidate in the following videos.

Our Candidate Forum for council candidates will be in the center court of Penn Central Mall on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, beginning at 7 pm.

Dave Krutzfeldt – Oskaloosa Mayor Candidate –

Ronda Almond – City Council Candidate Interview – Ward 3

Charlie Comfort – City Council Candidate Interview – At Large

Janet Kuskie-Hermsen – City Council Candidate Interview – Ward 1

Lisa Ossian – City Council Candidate Interview – At Large

