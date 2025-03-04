Bostelman Named Newcomer of the Year as Eight Garner All-League Laurels

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s wrestling team was well represented on the postseason awards list as the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced its top awards.

Kendall Bostelman (Jr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) earned the Heart’s Newcomer of the Year laurel. Bostelman, who transferred to WPU this year, won the 138-pound Heart title last Saturday. She currently owns a 33-7 record.

Christianah Ogunsanya (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) shared the Co-Tournament Outstanding Wrestler award with Xochitl Mota-Pettis of Missouri Valley. The freshman won all three of her matches by technical fall, outscoring her opponents 34-1 and defeating Cailin Campbell of Grand View 10-0 in the finals.

A total of eight Statesmen garnered first-team (Heart champion), second-team (Heart runner-up), or third-team (Heart third place) all-Heart recognition.

Olivia Brown of Grand View earned the Heart’s Wrestler of the Year award. The league’s Co-Freshman of the Year laurels were given to Emmalee Spurgeon (Grand View) and Jumoke Adekoye (Dickinson State).

Angelo Crinzi of Grand View was tabbed as Heart Coach of the Year by his peers, while Arelys Valles of Grand View was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

The following are the all-Heart awards won by WPU:

First-team all-Heart (Heart champion)

Ogunsanya–117 pounds

Joanna Vanderwood (Sr., Graham, Wash., Nursing)–124 pounds

Bostelman–138 pounds

Esther Kolawole (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology)–145 pounds

Second-team all-Heart (Second place)

Lily Zapata (Fr., Lewisville, Texas, Sociology)–103 pounds

America Lopez (So., Val Verde, Calif., Psychology)–180 pounds

Third-team all-Heart (Third place)

Isabelle Hawley (Jr., Winchester, Calif., Sociology)–138 pounds

Alexa Wolf (Fr., Rogers, Ark., Business Management)–160 pounds