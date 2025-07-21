Beaver Honored as Academic All-American

Oskaloosa–D’Artagnon Beaver (Sr., Rockford, Ill., Human Services) wrapped up his Statesmen career by being recognized as one of the NAIA’s top scholar-athletes as the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country teams were announced Wednesday.

Beaver was one of 11 individuals named to the First Team, while an additional nine athletes collected Second-Team recognition. It is his first Academic All-America laurel.

The 22nd CSC Academic All-American in WPU history, Beaver, who owns a 4.00 Grade Point Average, had an extraordinary campaign over the three seasons.

The senior won the Heart of America Athletic Conference cross country 8K crown in the fall, as well as being a qualifier for the NAIA National Championship. He then followed that up with a 3,000-meter run victory during the indoor season. He was also a member of the league-winning 4×800-meter relay and distance medley relay squads. Beaver competed at NAIA Indoor Nationals in both the distance medley relay and the one-mile run.

During the outdoor season, Beaver claimed the Heart’s 5,000-meter run championship, while punctuating his year with an All-America placing (sixth) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He broke a plethora of school records throughout the 2024-2025 school year as well.

The prestigious award from CSC recognizes athletes for their performances on the field and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average. Additional competition criteria is also required.