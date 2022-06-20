BBQ-4-Badges Returns This Weekend

by Ken Allsup

June 20th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Traveling through downtown Oskaloosa this weekend may be an olfactory experience as some of the best BBQ comes to town.

BBQ-4-Badges is in its fifth year, and the event continues to evolve with participant and guest feedback.

Wyndell Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about what we can expect this year.

Campbell says visitors this year will again be able to enjoy live entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday night will also include food trucks, and a few teams will be making some special items to try.

“Our timetable has been shortened just a little bit. If everybody remembers, last year, we had half-hour intervals on the turn ins, and as things were turned in, we then released the food to the public,” explained Campbell.

So this year, the plan is to make all the different food available at noon on Saturday.

You will need a wristband to sample the different meats from the various competitors. Those can be purchased in advance from Wyndell Campbell State Farm or from the event itself for $20.00. “We may limit the number of wristbands just because we want to make sure everybody has the opportunity of getting the samples,” says Campbell.

The $20.00 wristband allows you to sample some of the finest BBQ, and the money also goes to local first responders and emergency services.

The awards will then be presented to the winners starting at 2 pm on Saturday.

You can learn more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/BBQ4BadgesOsky.