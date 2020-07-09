Area Legislators Recap Split Session



Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa News sat down with the areas three legislators to recap some of what took place during the historic session.

We chat with Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Holly Brink, and Rep. Dustin Hite.

What legislation did you work on this past year that means something to you? – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=26

The year appeared to be a two-part session, and furthermore how that impacted Iowa’s budget. – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=166

What will become of the legal section in newspapers after several closures, leaving communities with few options? – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=429

The session ended quietly in the middle of the night? How do you respond that they pushed through bills, so there wasn’t debate? What would you say to those who make the accusation? – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=542

Legislators talk about protests that have taken place after the death of George Floyd. – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=835

We ask the legislators what plans are in place if Iowa was to shut down once again due to COVID-19. – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=1163

What part did area legislators play in making decisions regarding the COVID-19 response? – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=1352

What kinds of concerns were addressed with maintaining safety and civil liberties during the COVID-19 response? – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=1456

Legislators share closing thoughts. – https://youtu.be/9qSslQcdJS0?t=1750