Annual Student Council Spaghetti Dinner Set For January 21st

The Oskaloosa Student Council invites the community to our Spaghetti Dinner on January 21st during the Girls and Boys games against DCG! It starts at 5:45 in the small gym of the high school and will go until the halftime of the Boys Basketball game. We will be serving spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, water and lemonade. It will be a free will donation with the proceeds to go towards our student council state project to provide duffle bags, undershirts, pajamas, and miscellaneous hygiene items for foster families and adoptive families in Oskaloosa. We will also accept any of these items at our home basketball games and wrestling meets through the end of January. You can donate these in the tubs that will be at the doors when you enter. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kim Gile at the high school at gilek@oskycsd.org. We hope to see you there!