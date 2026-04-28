Aderibigbe Wins 100 in Final Prep for Conference

Oskaloosa–Adedoyin Aderibigbe (Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas, Sociology) earned gold as the Statesmen women’s track and field team used Friday’s Grand View Viking Classic as its last preparation for the league meet.

The freshman headed the 100-meter dash field with a time of 12.04 seconds.

Hellen Doerue (Fr., Waukee, Iowa, Nursing) joined her teammate in the top half of the 100 standings, taking sixth in 13.29 seconds, while also finishing second in the 200-meter dash in 27.01 seconds.

Claire Rye (Fr., Plymouth, Iowa, Biology) and Phoebe Burt (Sr., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) fell just shy of their own crowns as both ended up second. Rye did so in the 5,000-meter run (19:36.50), while Burt accomplished the feat in the discus (143-0).

Emmalee Wells-Stout (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Business Management) also recorded a bronze effort in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.96 seconds.

“We gave some of our women a rest, while others got a tune-up before conference,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “The tune-up crew definitely figured some things out, which is great timing heading into conference weekend.”