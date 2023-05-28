Ryan Binkley Stops By Oskaloosa To Hear Voter’s Thoughts And Concerns

May 26th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Ryan Binkley, a Republican running for his party’s nomination to become the next President, stopped by Smokey Row Coffee in Oskaloosa Thursday morning.

As is typically the case early on during the caucus cycle, crowds are smaller, but those voters who make it can engage with candidates in a way they never would later on or if the candidate was elected.

Binkley, a Texas pastor, announced his candidacy in April of this year and was in Iowa, hitting the campaign trail in early May.

Binkley is looking for traction in Iowa, much like Rick Santorum found in 2012.

Binkley is in the race against big names like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Binkley held a question and answer session and was asked about government spending. Binkley said, “We have to bring that change back to our country. We’ve been in a place, and it’s really been, I think, systemic culturally for probably since 2008, after Obama a little bit with very easy lending, quantitative easing, you know, you have a very poor fiscal policy, and then that creates a bad monetary policy, I think, with the Fed.”

“So they’ve been doing, you know, what they’ve been doing for so long,” Binkley added. “It’s pretty scary to see some of these banks go under so fast.”

Binkley touched on the current job market, especially relating to college graduates. “We’re sensing that there’s just a lot of hesitancy, slow down.”

“A lot of these companies are coming into colleges, and they’re still doing their recruiting shows, but they’re not hiring. They’re showing up because they always have, said Binkley. “Now the income and the inflation rates are hitting kids. They’re coming back home to live with [their] parents a little bit more. And they have three or four roommates just to make it work.”

” Our presidents that we’ve had, we haven’t had a president lead our country to a healthy financial position really over 30 years,” Binkley said. “The message I’m sharing with people is that we’re in trouble financially, much more so than anybody knows.”

“But Democrats and Republicans are responsible for it,” Binkley said of the current financial management of the country.

Binkley said Clinton and Gingrich together, when asked who he thought the best leader in the past 30 years was. “You know, I remember being young then, not liking Clinton’s policies and not liking Clinton very much. But then you look back and go, well, they did some good things. Our country was healthy during the 90s.”

“So our policy is uniquely different,” Binkley told those in attendance. “We’re talking about things on a different level than other candidates are, especially on the budget.”

You can find out more by watching the entire included conversation, and by visiting Binkley’s website at https://binkley2024.com/