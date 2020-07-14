Wrestling Teams to Compete in PAC Beginning in 2020-2021

Oskaloosa–The Penn Activity Center is a premiere recreation facility that has been effectively utilized by all Statesmen athletics teams since being built in 2008, but it will have another purpose this coming season as it will be the new home for all William Penn wrestling dual meets.

Both the men’s and women’s squads will begin hosting their dual meets in the PAC starting in 2020-2021. With a capacity ranging upwards to 1,000 fans, depending on how the venue is set up, the PAC is equipped with a state-of-the-art LED light system provided by Musco Lighting. The system is capable of delivering light shows that rival most professional sports venue. Fans will enjoy the advanced sound system as well, while individuals viewing meets at home will receive a high-quality broadcast with numerous camera angles.

“The Penn Activity Center is one of the best recreational buildings in small-college athletics,” Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “The last few years we have added several more enhancements so it is one of the top venues for intercollegiate athletic competitions. Moving wrestling from Penn Gymnasium to the PAC was a no-brainer and we believe it will create an uncommon environment for our student-athletes as well as our fans.”

This upcoming campaign marks the 50th anniversary of the William Penn men’s program, while the women will be competing in their first-ever season.

“We are excited to launch our women’s program under the lights in the PAC,” Head Women’s Wrestling Coach Tucker Black said. “The electric feeling you get in the PAC is second-to-none in small-school athletics.”

“What a great way to start a new era of William Penn wrestling!” Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Aron Scott said. “We have used the PAC before for the Heart Championships and it was amazing. We are looking forward to taking the energy and excitement of our duals to a new height with the use of top-of-the-line technology.”