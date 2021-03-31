WPU Snags First Heart Sweep of Season

Oskaloosa–Pitching was excellent all afternoon and the offense provided timely hits as the Statesmen softball team swept Graceland in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday.

In a twinbill that was postponed twice due to weather, William Penn (11-11, 5-5 Heart) took down the Yellowjackets by scores of 3-0 and 4-2.

The hosts held an 8-2 edge in hits in the opener with Rebecca De Leon (Fr., Ceres, Calif.) assisting her pitching cause by going 3-for-3.

The freshman singled in the first inning and then produced a double in the fourth frame. Pinchrunner Shiloh Cunningham (Fr., Lynnville, Iowa, Biology) entered for De Leon in the fourth and advanced to third base on a single by Rachael Haessly (Jr., Alpine, Calif., Biology). Cunningham then tallied the day’s first score as Nayely Martinez (Fr., Carson, Calif.) put a grounder deep enough onto the left side of the infield to bring her home.

Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) then led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and De Leon followed with her own one-bagger. Two batters later, Martinez came up big again with a single into center field that plated both Riccardi and De Leon. Riccardi ended up 2-for-3 in the first outing.

De Leon easily made sure the three runs were enough as she posted four perfect frames and did not allow a Yellowjacket runner past second base. She struck out four in the complete game shutout.

The hosts struck right away in the nightcap. Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) roped a leadoff double in the first and eventually scored on Riccardi’s sacrifice fly into deep right field foul territory.

Resa doubled again in the third and, after a wild pitch moved her to third, she once again scored on a sacrifice flyout, this time by Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology).

Like De Leon did in the first contest, Kelsey Lint (Fr., Brooklyn, Iowa, Elementary Education) was dominant in the circle in the nightcap, retiring the first 11 Graceland batters she faced.

She ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings, but worked out of both jams. Unfortunately, she could not survive the sixth as the Yellowjackets (10-15, 2-8 Heart) drew even with a pair of runs. Bianca Castillo (So., Rio Rico, Ariz.) replaced her and got the final out of the frame.

William Penn stole the momentum right back, though, as Charley Geguzis (Fr., Williamsburg, Iowa) reached on an error with one out. Lexy Underwood (Fr., Escalon, Calif., Elementary Education) walked and both players were moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Jayde Tucker (So., Los Alamos, N.M.).

Resa then stepped to the plate and for the third time in the game, she produced a double, plating Geguzis and Underwood for a 4-2 Statesmen advantage. The junior’s three doubles ties a school record for most in a game (since 1999).

Castillo allowed two Yellowjackets to reach base in the top of the seventh, but induced a game-ending groundout to secure the win.

WPU outhit GU 8-6 as Resa was 3-for-3, while Riccardi was 2-for-2 and De Leon finished 2-for-3.

Lint worked 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, but did not figure into the decision. Castillo was awarded the win with one strikeout and one walk in 1 1/3 frames of duty.

“These were a couple of great team wins with everyone contributing,” Head Coach Mike Christner said. “We could have folded when Graceland tied the second game, but we fought right to get the win. We executed well and got good all-around play. I am really happy for our players.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Thursday to host Culver-Stockton in a Heart doubleheader at 4 p.m.