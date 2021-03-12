WPU Remains in Receiving Votes Section

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s lacrosse team has proven itself a player on the national scene as the second NAIA top-10 ranking was announced Wednesday.

William Penn (2-4, 0-1 KCAC) continues to be unofficially ranked 16th with four points.

WPU is one of five teams from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the rating as Columbia (Mo.) is #3, St. Ambrose is #6, Ottawa (Kan.) is #10, and Benedictine (Kan.) is unofficially #12.

Of the navy and gold’s four losses, all are against top-10 teams, including #1 Reinhardt, #2 Indiana Tech, #6 St. Ambrose (by two goals), and #8 Tennessee Wesleyan (by one goal).

Reinhardt is still #1 with 66 points, while Indiana Tech, Columbia, Keiser, and Lawrence Tech complete the top five.

The Statesmen host Missouri Baptist in KCAC play Saturday at 2 p.m.

