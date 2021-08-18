WPU Ready to Make Move in Heart

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s volleyball team has its sights set on pushing the league’s top teams as the 2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Coaches’ Poll was released Tuesday.

William Penn, which was 17-9 (8-4 Heart) last year, is picked to take sixth place in the 14-team standings.

Park is expected to defend its Heart crown, while Grand View, which shared the 2020 title with the Pirates, is second in the poll. Central Methodist, Evangel, and MidAmerica Nazarene will be in the hunt as well, holding the 3-5 positions.

Benedictine sits in the seventh spot, while Mount Mercy, Clarke, and Missouri Valley round out the top 10. Baker, Peru State, Graceland, and Culver-Stockton conclude the poll.

WPU travels to Hutchinson, Kan. Friday and Saturday to begin its season at the KCAC Fall Fling. The Statesmen will meet Bethany (Kan.) and Kansas Wesleyan Friday, while Saturday’s opponents will be Sterling and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Park

2. Grand View

3. Central Methodist

4. Evangel

5. MidAmerica Nazarene

6. William Penn

7. Benedictine

8. Mount Mercy

9. Clarke

10. Missouri Valley

11. Baker

12. Peru State

13. Graceland

14. Culver-Stockton