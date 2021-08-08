WPU Picked Third in Heart Preseason Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn football team is figured to be in the mix as the 2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Coaches’ Polls were released Friday.

The Statesmen, who were 4-3 (2-1 North) last year, are slated to finish third in the North Division with 16 points.

Grand View is expected to collect its third-consecutive North crown with 25 points and five first-place votes. Culver-Stockton is a close second with 21 points and the final first-place vote.

Clarke (12), Peru State (11), and Graceland (5) round out the North standings.

Baker has been selected to win its fourth-straight South title with 25 points and five first-place nods, while Benedictine is near the top as well with 20 points and one first-place ballot.

Evangel holds the third spot with 17 points, while Central Methodist and MidAmerica Nazarene are tied for fourth with 11 points each. Missouri Valley concludes the South poll with six points.

Champions from both divisions earn at automatic berth to the NAIA Football Championship Series which will begin on November 20.

WPU opens the fall August 28 by hosting Benedictine at 6 p.m. in Statesmen Community Stadium. The navy and gold will be in their friendly confines five times in 2021, including Homecoming against Missouri Valley on September 25 at 2:30 p.m. Senior Day is set for November 13 versus Graceland at 2 p.m.

2021 Heart North Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First Place Votes)

1. Grand View–25 (5)

2. Culver-Stockton–21 (1)

3. William Penn–16

4. Clarke–12

5. Peru State–11

6. Graceland–5

2021 Heart South Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First Place Votes)

1. Baker–25 (5)

2. Benedictine–20 (1)

3. Evangel–17

4. Central Methodist–11

4. MidAmerica Nazarene–11

6. Missouri Valley–6