Oskaloosa The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market Opens Season with Strong Turnout

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market opened its season Saturday morning with strong crowds, a large number of vendors and a wide variety of locally made products on the downtown square.

Ashley Wenke, board president for the The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market, said this year’s opening market brought one of the largest vendor turnouts the group has seen in some time.

“It’s been an incredible morning,” Wenke said during an interview with Oskaloosa News. “Today we’re about 75% of the street filled with vendors, so that’s a super great sign.”

The market is held along the street in front of the Mahaska County Courthouse in downtown Oskaloosa.

While many people think of farmers markets as mostly fruits and vegetables, Wenke said the Oskaloosa market includes much more.

Vendors this year include baked goods, handmade crafts, artwork, painted pavers, greeting cards, coffee and locally grown produce.

“I think in total there’s six different bakers today,” Wenke said.

The market also featured live music during opening day, helping create what Wenke described as a welcoming atmosphere for families and shoppers.

The The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market operates under a simple rule — products sold at the market must be homemade, handmade or homegrown.

Wenke said that policy helps shoppers know where their products are coming from.

“We don’t allow people to be reselling things that they buy from other places,” Wenke said.

She said more shoppers are asking questions about where food comes from and whether products are truly locally raised or produced.

“We’re confident to say at our market, everything here is,” Wenke said.

Saturday markets run from 9 a.m. until noon every week through Oct. 17.

Tuesday markets will begin June 2 and run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wenke said Tuesday markets usually have fewer vendors, but organizers hope participation continues growing this year.

The market board is also encouraging new vendors to participate.

According to Wenke, first-time vendors can try setting up for free during their first two visits. After that, vendor fees are $5 per market.

“We keep the fees pretty reasonable so that we can keep the prices affordable for the customers buying stuff,” Wenke said.

The market is overseen by a volunteer board. Wenke said Deb Draper serves as market manager while several volunteers help organize weekly operations.

The The Oskaloosa Vendor and Farmers Market can be found on Facebook, where organizers post updates, vendor information and event announcements throughout the season.