Oskaloosa High School Graduates Class of 2026

OSKALOOSA — Family members, friends, teachers and school staff filled the Oskaloosa High School gymnasium Sunday afternoon as the Class of 2026 officially graduated during the school’s 154th commencement ceremony.

More than 140 graduates crossed the stage during the ceremony, marking the end of their high school years and the beginning of new opportunities in college, trade schools, military service and the workforce.

The ceremony opened with the traditional processional of “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by the national anthem performed by the OHS Choir.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Fisher welcomed graduates and guests before student speakers Xander Bunnell and Kimberly Terpstra delivered commencement addresses focused on memories, challenges and growth throughout high school.

Bunnell reflected on the experiences the graduating class shared together over the last four years.

“I can’t deny how incredibly fun it has really been, so many new experiences and incredible memories,” Bunnell said.

He spoke about school activities, music performances, athletics and overcoming challenges together as classmates.

“We’ve improved, dare I say, we’ve matured,” Bunnell said.

Bunnell also encouraged classmates to look forward to the future and the opportunities ahead.

“I really look forward to seeing what you all do with your lives, and I can’t wait to see what we all bring to the world,” he said.

Terpstra’s speech focused on perseverance and the work it took for students to reach graduation day.

“Four years ago, we all started high school with the same goal, to graduate,” Terpstra said.

She described the late-night assignments, projects, activities and support systems that helped students succeed.

“Every assignment we turned in was us saying we will graduate,” Terpstra said.

Terpstra thanked parents, teachers, coaches and mentors for helping students reach the milestone.

“With that being said, I think we can all agree that we did not get here alone,” she said.

She also encouraged graduates to focus less on achievements and more on the kind of people they become.

“What matters is who you chose to be every single day,” Terpstra said. “I hope that we can all look back and say that we were kind, honest, empathetic, and hardworking.”

The Class of 2026 included several students recognized for academic honors, National Honor Society membership, service learning and special achievement distinctions.

Kimberly Rose Terpstra was recognized as valedictorian, while Sadie Jean Blommers served as salutatorian.

Graduates receiving special honors included students earning AA degrees, seal of biliteracy recognition and service learning distinctions.

During the ceremony, the district also recognized retiring staff members Amy Blythe, Betsy De Groot, Michelle Patton and Shelly Anderson for their years of service to the district.

You can watch the ceremony by clicking HERE.