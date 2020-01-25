WPU Picked Eighth in Preseason Poll

Oskaloosa– The Statesmen softball team looks to get back in the mix for a league crown as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released Friday.

The Heart’s 13 coaches picked William Penn to be eighth overall. The navy and gold were 24-33 last year, including a 14-20 mark in the Heart.

Grand View tops the rating with nine first-place votes, while Central Methodist is second with the remaining four first-place nods.

Benedictine is third, while Mount Mercy and Baker, last year’s regular-season and tournament champion, is fifth.

MidAmerica Nazarene and Evangel are also in front of WPU, while Graceland, Culver-Stockton, Clarke, Missouri Valley, and Peru State round out the poll.

William Penn will open the 2020 campaign on February 14-15, traveling to Springfield, Mo. to compete in the Evangel Tournament.

2020 Heart Softball Coaches’ Poll

(Number in parentheses in first-place votes)

1. Grand View (9)

2. Central Methodist (4)

3. Benedictine

4. Mount Mercy

5. Baker

6. MidAmerica Nazarene

7. Evangel

8. William Penn

9. Graceland

10. Culver-Stockton

11. Clarke

12. Missouri Valley

13. Peru State