WPU Opens Season at #25

Oskaloosa–For the first time in nearly a year and a half, the Statesmen women’s golf team is in the top 25 as the NAIA released its preseason poll Friday.

WPU moves up one rung from the end of last year to #25 with 77 points. The Statesmen are the lone representatives from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the ranking and are in the top 25 for the first time since March 13, 2021.

Defending national British Columbia is #1 with 465 points and 14 first-place votes. Oklahoma City is second with the final three first-place votes, while SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Dalton State (Ga.), and Keiser (Fla.) round out the top five.

William Penn begins its fall campaign on September 12-13 by hosting the William Penn Navy and Gold Classic at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa.