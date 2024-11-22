WPU Held Back by Eagles

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team failed to take down a league foe Thursday as it fell 34-11 to Central Methodist in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet.

William Penn (0-3, 0-3 Heart) trailed 5-0 ater the first bout, but took its lone lead of the night when Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) earned a forfeit at 133 pounds.

Unfortunately, CMU controlled most of the evening, including wining the next four matches.

Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) finally stopped the bleeding at 174 pounds. He was one of several navy and gold wrestlers who moved up a weight class. After a slow start against his heavier opponent, he found his footing and dominated Jace Brownlow to the tune of a 23-8 technical fall.

That unfortunately served to be the last WPU victory Thursday. Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) came the closest to another Statesmen triumph, but he was denied in a 7-4 overtime setback to Jake Henson at 197 pounds.

Next Up: William Penn will take Thanksgiving week off, returning to action on Thursday, December 5 by hosting Missouri Valley in a Heart dual at 7 p.m.

125–Colton King (C) won by technical fall over Jeffery Myers, 15-0 (0-5)

133–Lane Scorpil (W) won by forfeit (6-5)

141–Arojae Hart (C) won by decision over Carson Jensen, 11-4 (6-8)

149–Alex Walker (C) won by fall over Jacob Perry, 2:43 (6-14)

157–Drake Jenkins (C) won by decision over Trent Evans, 11-7 (6-17)

165–Peyton Asbury (C) won by decision over Braden Peglow, 9-5 (6-20)

174–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by technical fall over Jace Brownlow, 23-8 (11-20)

184–Roman Garcia (C) won by technical fall over Kendal Pugh, 18-2 (11-25)

197–Jake Henson (C) won by decision over Branson Bottorff, 7-4 (OT) (11-28)

285–Austin Foye (C) won by forfeit (11-34)