WPU Competes Three Times in One Weekend, Battles at National Qualifier

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen dance team battled hard as it condensed its 2020-2021 season into a matter of just a few days.

Two Saturdays, WPU twice hosted Graceland in a pair of duals, falling in the opener 66.75-52.05 and then coming up short in the second bout 70.15-54.4. The program then competed in the Siena Heights Virtual last Sunday. William Penn finished the weekend by taking third out of four programs with 42.6 points. St. Ambrose earned the win with 91.2 points.

WPU closed out its campaign Saturday at the NAIA National Qualifier. The Statesmen finished eighth out of eight teams with 49.05 points, while Grand View won the event with 83.38 points.

“This team has put a lot of blood and sweat into this competition season,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “They should be proud of what they put out on the floor. We have a lot of potential and momentum as we look towards next year, looking to leave a mark in the NAIA dance world.”