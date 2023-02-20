WPU Competes for League Title

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen cheer team was unfortunately not able to take home any hardware as it competed for the Heart of America Athletic Conference crown Saturday.

William Penn posted a score of 61.0 in its preliminary performance, but then improved to 62.28 for the final to finish seventh out of nine squads. Missouri Valley won the league title with 90.59 points.

“We showed a lot of improvement this weekend,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “After taking a year off, we came out there to show not only what skills we have now, but what is to come for this team. We have a lot of potential heading into next year. I am very proud of what we put out on the floor this season and want to thank my three seniors. Yes, I cried afterwards and will greatly miss you out there with us.”

Saturday was cheer’s season finale as the conference championship serves as the sport’s national qualifier.