WPU Captures Pair of Wins on Third Day in Florida

Kissimmee, Fla.–The Statesmen softball team was in control throughout in one matchup, but had to come up with late-inning heroics to capture the other as it was perfect on Tuesday.

William Penn (5-3) defeated Dordt 5-2 and then dropped Northwestern Ohio 3-2, avenging Sunday’s loss to the Racers. WPU’s win streak is now at three games.

The Defenders (9-7) scored first with one in the top half of the opening inning. Fortunately, it took no time at all for the navy and gold to get that run back, while also tacking on another one.

Avery Rayos (Jr., Henderson, Nev., Biology) led off with a single and was driven in via another single by Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology). Two batters later, Quiroga gave WPU the lead for good as she touched home plate on a double by Rebecca De Leon (Fr., Ceres, Calif.).

The advantage expanded to four in the second frame as Rayos, Charley Geguzis (Fr., Williamsburg, Iowa), and Lexi Resa (So., Liberty, Mo., Biology) all rounded the pads. The Statesmen recorded just two hits in the inning, but also took advantage of a Dordt error and a walk.

The offense, which outhit Dordt 10-9, provided more than enough run support for starting pitcher Bianca Castillo (So., Rio Rico, Ariz.). The sophomore went the distance, scattering those nine hits, while striking out five and walking none.

Quiroga paced the lineup with a 3-for-4 showing that included two RBIs. De Leon matched her two RBIs, while Rayos scored twice.

The bats took considerably longer to warm up against Northwestern Ohio (6-5). The Racers put the first two runs on the board in the third and held that lead until the fifth frame.

Rayos started the fifth with a single, her second of the contest. Three batters down the order, Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) started a two-out rally by drawing a hit-by-pitch. Then it was De Leon’s turn. Also serving as WPU’s starting pitcher, she helped her own cause by pounding a double into the right-center gap to bring in both Rayos and Riccardi to tie the game at 2-2.

The contest remained 2-2 entering the seventh. Resa then started the top half with a walk and was sacrificed into scoring position by De Leon. An error by the UNOH shortstop not only kept the inning alive, but it allowed Resa to score the go-ahead run.

The final half inning was unquestionably the most dramatic of the entire matchup, though. The Racers led off with a single and pushed the tying run to second with only one out. A pop-up brought the Statesmen one out away from victory, but a single into center field appeared to be enough to bring the runner home and force extra innings. Fortunately, though, Rayos did not hesitate as she fired the ball home to Resa who applied the tag at the plate to end the game and give William Penn the win.

De Leon managed three strikeouts (no walks) in a complete-game performance. Only one of the two runs she permitted were earned.

Offensively, the Statesmen held a 7-6 edge in hits with Nayely Martinez (Fr., Carson, Calif.) finishing a perfect 3-for-3. Rayos was 2-for-4 as well, while De Leon’s two RBIs were a team best.

“We are starting to play as a team,” Head Coach Mike Christner said. “That was a big win for us, coming from behind in our second game. It was a great team win; we are getting contributions from everyone right now.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Kissimmee, Fla. Wednesday to take on a pair of Sunshine State foes. The Statesmen meet St. Thomas at 1:15 p.m. and then face Keiser at 3:30 p.m. (times are CST).