WPU Battles at GVU Field Event

Des Moines–A small contingency of Statesmen field athletes traveled to the state capitol Tuesday to compete at the Grand View Field Meet.

Jasper Stottlemyer (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) headlined the group by winning a gold and a silver. The junior was first in the shot put at 49-7 and second in the weight throw at 46-7.25.

Landon Hansen (Jr., Newton, Iowa) was next for the men, placing fourth in both the shot put (43-2.25) and weight throw (43-9), while Jace Lukefahr (Jr., Newton, Iowa) managed a top-half finish, taking eighth in the shot put at 37-8.5.

Deriana Bryant (So., Woodlynne, N.J.) guided the females as she was seventh in the shot put (30-9.25) and eighth in the weight throw (39-8).

Next Up: William Penn travels to Lamoni Saturday to compete in the Graceland Winter Series #3.