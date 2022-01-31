WPU Battles at Grinnell Invite

Grinnell–Raven Williams (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev.) won the 400-meter dash title as the Statesmen women’s track and field team competed at the Grinnell Invitational Saturday.

As a team, William Penn was fifth out of six programs with 52 points, while Buena Vista won the trophy with 187 points.

Williams’ gold came in a field of 16 individuals with a time of 1:03.30.

Three of her teammates scored in two different events, including Katherine Hunter (Sr., Bloomfield, Iowa) who was third in the 60-meter hurdles (10.32 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (28.64).

Tabitha Rogers (Fr., Venice, Calif.) was third in the 200 (28.40) and sixth in the 60-meter dash (8.42), while Avryl Bennett-Stewart (Sr., Rockville, Md.) placed fourth in the 400 (1:08.69) and eighth in the 200 (29.89).

Bronze was earned by Abigaille Batu-Tiako (So., Plattsburgh, N.Y.) in the 60 (8.29), while Alexandra Rose (So., Quincy, Ill.) was right behind her in fourth (8.30).

Emma Alexander (So., Brooklyn, Iowa) finished sixth in the 400 (1:11.63), and Zena Cohuo (Jr., Carrollton, Texas, Exercise Science) ended up eighth in the 800 (2:48.87).

Next Up: William Penn’s field athletes will travel to Des Moines next Wednesday to compete in the Grand View Field Meet. The full Statesmen squad will then travel to Maryville, Mo. next Friday and Saturday to battle in the Northwest Missouri State Open.