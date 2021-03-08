WPU 1-1 on First Day in Florida

Kissimmee, Fla.–The William Penn softball team began its spring break trip with a pair of low-scoring affairs Sunday.

WPU (2-2) opened the day with a 4-1 loss to Northwestern Ohio before rebounding to defeat Florida National 4-3.

The Statesmen were outhit 5-2 against the Racers (3-2) and trailed 4-0 after five innings of work. The squad finally got on the board in the top of the sixth as Charley Geguzis (Fr., Williamsburg, Iowa) led off the with a single and later rounded the pads. She and Avery Rayos (Jr., Henderson, Nev., Biology) recorded William Penn’s lone hits in the setback.

Bianca Castillo (So., Rio Rico, Ariz.) was in the circle for the first four innings, striking out three before being relieved by Peyton Parker (Jr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management). The junior held strong in her two innings of work, permitting just one unearned run out of the bullpen.

The offense was quicker to get ignited against the Conquistadors (7-10) as Rayos started the bottom of the first frame with a triple. She scored in the next at-bat for an early 1-0 Statesmen advantage.

The edge doubled in the second. Rebecca De Leon (Fr., Ceres, Calif.) was hit by a pitch and then moved around the bases courtesy of two singles and a sacrifice bunt.

Florida National broke through with a three-run third inning, but the navy and gold answered right back to take the lead for good.

Lexi Resa (So., Liberty, Mo., Biology) hit a lead-off single, while Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) and Rachael Haessly (Jr., Alpine, Calif., Biology) followed with singles as well. De Leon then drove a ball into right field for a sacrifice fly and WPU recaptured the lead at 4-3.

The remainder of the matchup was relatively quiet as Dakota Kulis (Fr., Chicago, Ill., Biology) shut the door. The freshman allowed a hit in both the sixth and seventh, but both baserunners were erased with a double play and a caught stealing attempt, respectively. She recorded four strikeouts in the complete-game victory. Only one of the three runs she permitted were earned.

William Penn topped FNU 7-4 in the hits department with seven different players all tallying one base knock apiece.

Next Up: William Penn returns to action in Kissimmee, Fla. Monday, meeting Bellevue at 8 a.m. and Calumet-St. Joseph at 10:15 a.m. (times are CST).