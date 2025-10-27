Wolford’s brace leads Central to women’s soccer win

PELLA – The first multi-goal game of Grace Wolford’s (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) Central College women’s soccer career highlighted the team’s 3-0 victory over Buena Vista University Saturday.

Wolford got the scoring started for the Dutch in the 43rd minute, with assists from Kelley Duffy (junior, Breckenridge, Colo., Summit HS) and Bailey Huizenga (senior, Colona, Ill., Geneseo HS).

Piper Eighmy (junior, Birmingham, Ala., Briarwood Christian HS) scored her team-high eighth goal just 23 seconds into the second half. Rylee Rustad (junior, Gilbert, Ariz., Casteel HS) was credited with an assist on the player.

Wolford made it a brace with her second goal in the 84th minute, on an assist from Olivia DeVos.

“It was another comprehensive result for us today,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “We have some done some great things this year in attack and on defense.”

Goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (junior, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) had her third shutout in the last four matches, making two saves.

Central hosts Loras College in the regular season finale at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Dutch have officially clinched a spot in the American Rivers Conference tournament, but their seed will not be determined until after the final matches Tuesday.

“We will enjoy today and prepare for next week,” Kobylinski said. “It’s nice to also qualify for the conference tournament again.”