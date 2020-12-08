Winter Break STEM Lab Programs for Kids at the Environmental Learning Center

December 29 & 30, 2020

10:00 – 11:00 am or 1:00 – 2:00 pm each day

Pre-registrations are Required

“Newton’s Laws of Motion”

While on break from school, bring the kids out to the Mahaska County’s Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park and join the naturalist in some fun science experiments! On Tuesday, December 29, there will be a STEM Lab program to teach kids ages 6 and older about “Newton’s Laws of Motion” from 10:00 – 11:00 am or 1:00 – 2:00 pm. An adult must accompany kids attending the program. Both program times will have the same activities so sign up for your choice today! Because of the most recent Covid 19 mandate, the group size is limited. PRE-REGISTRATIONS ARE REQUIRED.. Sign up by calling MCCB at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org.

“Mammoth Investigations”

On Wednesday, December 30th kids are invited to Mahaska County’s Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park to join the naturalist in some fun science experiments relating to Woolly mammoths in a program called STEM Lab “Mammoth Investigations” from 10:00 – 11:00 am or 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Woolly mammoths once inhabited Mahaska County and the bones are in the ELC to prove it! This will be a fun program for any ice age enthusiasts. An adult must accompany kids attending the program. Both program times will have the same activities so sign up for your choice today! Because of the most recent Covid 19 mandate, the group size is limited. PRE-REGISTRATIONS ARE REQUIRED. Sign up by calling MCCB at (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org.

These programs are FREE and participants will be asked to utilize masks and social distancing and to complete a short questionnaire relating to Covid 19 exposure prior to the start of the program.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa, Iowa. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday from 12:30 – 4:30 pm. Visitors are welcome at those times or by appointment to see the indoor exhibits and live animals. To learn about more winter programs for kids and adults, go to the Mahaska County Conservation Facebook page or website www.mahaskaconservation.com.