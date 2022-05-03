William Penn University Students Present Research Papers at Iowa Human Rights Research Conference

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)— Two William Penn University students presented original research papers April 23 at the Iowa Human Rights Research Conference at Drake University Law School in Des Moines.

Abigail Karr (senior double majoring in Political Science and History with minors in Religion and Technical Communications), from Oskaloosa, Iowa, presented a paper titled “American Disenfranchisement: A Glimpse at Restricted Poll Access for Minor Parties in America.”

Mackenzie Roberts (junior double majoring in History and Political Science), from Agency, Iowa, presented a paper titled “Still Separate and Still Not Equal: Navigating the Landmark Decision Brown v. Board and its Lingering Disappointments.”

William Penn students presented work alongside students from Central College, Coe College, Drake University, Grinnell College, Luther College, the University of Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa. Also attending the conference from William Penn University were students Jayqwon Bridges and Ashleigh Denny and faculty member Dr. Brooke Sherrard.