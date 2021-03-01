William Penn University Division of Nursing Holds Inaugural White Coat Ceremony

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)—William Penn University’s Division of Nursing hosted their inaugural White Coat Ceremony on February 13, 2021 at the Musco Technology Building Atrium. This event celebrates the commitment Nursing students make as they begin their formal education. Students take the Oath of Compassionate Care and formally commit to a career as a healthcare professional. This is William Penn University’s first class for the four-year pre-licensure Nursing program.

President John Ottosson welcomed the small, intimate group of family members, students, faculty and staff present for this first White Coat event. “Nursing students inherently understand the ‘value in everyone,’ one of our founding Quaker beliefs. Expanding our Nursing program to offer a four-year Nursing Degree fits the mission of our University.” Dr. Kimberly Brown, Director of the Division of Nursing, also spoke at the ceremony, “I welcome you to the start of a really beautiful and fulfilling lifelong journey. Learning begins on day one and it never stops.”

The students honored in this ceremony were; Adrian Aviles, Kathryn Brockmeier, Ashely Porter, and Lauren Russell. William Penn University celebrates these individuals and their commitment to their Nursing education.

For more information on the Nursing program, please contact the Division of Nursing at 641.673.1298 or Kimberly.Brown@wmpenn.edu